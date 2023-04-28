Dubai (WAM)

The Body Building and Fitness Federation, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, announced a strategic plan that includes holding and participating in 19 local, Asian and international championships until the end of this year.

Next May will witness the establishment of the “Burmit Rising” championship, which will be held in Fujairah, while June will witness participation in the “Asia-Africa” ​​punch press and physical strength championship that will be held in Hong Kong, while he will participate in the “West Asian” championship in Saudi Arabia in July.

In August, the federation organizes 3 tournaments, and participates in two external tournaments, as it organizes the “Fifth Classic Dibba” championship in the World Trade Center in Dubai, and the “Emirates Body Building and Physics” championship in Umm Al Quwain, in addition to the “Asian Universities Cup” at the University of Sharjah. During the same month, the federation will participate in the “Asian Bodybuilding Championship” in Beirut, and the “West Asian Championship” in Bahrain. August will also witness participation in the “Asian Punch Press” championship, which is held in Japan, in addition to the “Dubai Beans Classic” championship, which is held in Dubai, during September.

While October organizes the “Master & Mrs. World” tournaments for amateurs and professionals, which will be held in the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, and the “Mr. The first in Bahrain, and the World Fighting Games Championship in Saudi Arabia.

In November 2023, the federation will organize the Umm Al Quwain Bodybuilding Championship, as well as the Dubai Muscle Classic Championship, while it will participate in the World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship in Spain, and the Asian Classic Championship in Malaysia.