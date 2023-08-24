Body awareness | Your hand is much heavier than you think it is, a clever experiment showed

How much your hand is heavy? That is, the palm and fingers from the wrist down.

If you guess it now, the reading is almost certainly completely wrong.

This is proven by a study in which people compared their hands to different weights. The results suggest that people tend to underestimate the weight of their hands.

The difference between the estimate and the weight of the right hand was slightly more than 49 percent.

The hand actually weighs about 400 grams.

Right or the exact weight of the hand doesn’t really matter to a person, but for people who use a hand prosthesis, for example, the weight of the prosthesis is a big deal.

Prosthetic wearers usually find their artificial limbs too heavy. In fact, they are lighter than a real, fleshy limb.

“Our everyday experience of body weight – its weightlessness – can be accurately measured,” explains the neuroscientist Elisa Raffaella Ferre. He was one of the authors of the study.

The study was carried out by the University of Birkbeck, which is part of the University of London. Scientists call this underestimation of one’s own mass with the pair of words “terrestrial weightlessness”.

Scientifically it is easy to determine how much a piece weighs. Its mass must be multiplied by the acceleration of gravity.

The research team decided to investigate how our brain determines weight and what follows from it.

Researchers actually still know very little about body weight sensations.

“Not a single study has investigated how the brain determines the weight of individual body parts,” says the doctoral student Denise Cadette. He was one of the authors of the study.

The researchers recruited 20 healthy adults for the experiment. They asked them to keep their left arm relaxed. It rested on the armrest, which was propped up.

Participants did not see their hand during the test. At first, the left arm hung freely. That’s how they felt its weight.

Then the researchers added weight to the left wrist of the hand. First, one hundred grams were added to the hand. Then the weights were gradually increased to 600 grams.

The participants were then asked to estimate the weight of their hand. At each step, they could judge which was heavier: Their hand or the weight just added to the hand?

On average, they underestimate the weight of the hand by 49.4 percent, says the website Science Alert.

“ “Perceiving one’s own body weight can be an important part of the whole that controls our behavior as part of evolution.”

To the body the feeling of weight is often associated with fatigue.

The researchers asked the participants to squeeze a device that strengthens the muscles of the fingers and the wrist with the help of springs. Subjects squeezed the device for ten minutes and tired their hand in this way.

Then the weighing test was repeated. When people were tired, they underestimated their hands differently. It seemed to weigh only 29 percent less.

The more tired the subject was, the more he thought his hand weighed.

Incorrect the perception of the weight of body parts can encourage a person to move.

“The human brain can either encourage or prevent physical exertion. The brain can make the body feel light and work effortless. “

“Or the brain makes the body feel heavy. Then doing becomes an effort,” says Cadete in a research release.

“Perceiving one’s own body weight can be an important part of the whole that controls our behavior as part of evolution,” says Cadete.

“The results of the test can help with disorders related to body weight, such as emaciation disorder that is, understanding anorexia nervosa and overweight,” says the neuroscientist and one member of the group Matthew Longo.

The study was published by scientific journal Current Biology.

Researchers the assumption is supported by a recent study that investigated the feelings of amputees.

The leg prosthesis felt lighter when the researchers irritated a specific part of the amputee’s internal nervous system, not the superficial nervous system.

This is how they created the feeling that the artificial limb is part of the person’s body.