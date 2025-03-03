The increase in defense expenditure at European level – to fulfill, among other things with the commitment achieved with NATO to raise it to 2% of GDP – must be done in a coordinated way and with An overall and strategic vision to reinforce “Economic Security” of the region. It is the approach that the Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Body, has defended on Monday, in full threat of the United States to Europe with a generalized increase in tariffs on their products up to 25%.

During his speech at the XVII Conference Cesce 2025, entitled ‘Economic Security in a world in conflict’, body recalled that according to estimates such as the one recently made by the Bruegel Institute, the twenty -seven They would need to raise their disbursement in defense at about 250,000 million a year over the next few years.

The head of Economics, who is in favor of creating an instrument for the joint debt issuance that helps to finance this item, has stressed that this increase should not approach country to country, but jointly and identifying the needs to have an adequate “Paneuropeo Defense System”. It is about advancing in the “efficiency of expenditure at the continental level,” he said.

Secondly, Carlos Body recalled that the defense industry in European soil is needed. In parallel to the common financing and investment effort, “We have to continue reducing our dependencies,” It has asserted, which will be positive for growth, productivity already strategic level for the region.

To finance it, it has stressed that Europe needs to develop a financial security network to provide defense as a public good, but also the rest of the necessary public goods. It is about taking advantage of flexibility at the national level that new fiscal rules allow, but also promoting a specific continental vision. “The development of this financial safety network must have a European component that includes its institutions, which includes its budget and also includes the possibility of creating instruments and tools that are provided with joint financing“He has settled.

From its point of view, the concept of economic security goes beyond mere defense to also address energy interconnections, the development of critical infrastructure or the development of digital capacities (in terms of computational capacity, artificial intelligence solutions …) The objective should be to develop a true economic security dimension in Europe.