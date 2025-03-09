The Minister of Economy, Commerce and Company, Carlos Corpora, has advanced to tomorrow Monday the informal meeting he had organized for Thursday with his European counterparts to launch the European Competitiveness Laboratory, given the “urgent” need to make “fast decisions” around European financing.

The objective of the meeting is “to be able to launch the first projects” within the framework of this laboratory and “set a road map with deliverables and a specific calendar”, as the minister advanced in a press conference in Brussels.

Body proposed last October to create a “competitiveness laboratory” that allows groups of at least three countries to cooperate and test projects to advance the integration of European capital markets, given the difficulties in achieving consensus among the 27 partners of the European Union (EU) to progress in this area.

Then the minister explained that a first project would be the creation of small and medium -sized credit rating standards that facilitate, thanks to this harmonized system, that these firms access financing.

The Ministry of Economy ensures in a statement that the concrete steps that are given to integrate the EU capital markets will be fundamental to direct billions of euros in financing to develop the European industry and strengthen their safety in the face of increasing external threats.

And he considers that the “Competitiveness Laboratory” is an innovative tool that will accelerate integration by allowing groups of Member States to test projects in a controlled environment with the supervision of the Commission.

The department directed by Carlos Corps is confident that the ministers support this new work method for agile decision making and prepare a list of preliminary projects under the laboratory.

The ministers are expected to agree on the work scheme for the first initiative of the project list to be launched within the laboratory: a savings label at the EU level to promote the mobilization of retail savings towards investment, including a prospective temporal framework for the next steps.