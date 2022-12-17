Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship (Sheraa), today (Saturday) the activities of the sixth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival kicked off at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, under the slogan “Where We Belong”, with the participation of more than 150 speakers from Entrepreneurs, change makers, youth from the UAE, the region and the world, and elite artists, academics, influencers and international experts in the business sector.

The opening of the festival was in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the “Digital Sharjah” office, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Najla Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship ( Sheraa), and witnesses more than 50 inspiring discussion sessions that shed light on the most innovative ideas in entrepreneurship, and open opportunities for participants to invest in their aspirations and build global competitive companies, in an incubating and supportive environment for their aspirations and efforts.

renewed opportunity

In her opening speech to the festival, Her Excellency Najla Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), stressed that the world of entrepreneurship requires the entrepreneur to believe in his ability to achieve and succeed, and that achieving progress and leadership in the emerging business sector requires continuous learning and benefiting from experiences. The inspiration that the world is full of, which has become available through modern means of communication, to constitute an invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs with visions and ideas who are looking to achieve the best and reach their goals.

Naglaa Al Midfa said: “Every day we live on earth is an opportunity to innovate something new, pursue our ambition and passion to be part of change, and this is what we are now meeting at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival in order to confirm it through a series of wonderful meetings and experiences that will be a source of inspiration for all of us.” .

The path to happiness

The festival sessions began with a speech entitled “The Path to Happiness” in which Mo Jawdat, author of Solve for Happy, who was inspired by a single moment in his mission to help a billion people become happier, said: “In order to achieve anything wonderful in our lives, we must We enjoy every minute of it.”

Jawdat pointed out that happiness is not a luxury, but rather our duty towards life. External, so that they can enjoy happiness, but everything that makes them happy, because happiness is embedded in our depths since we found life, but it is the factors surrounding us that affect this stable nature in our being.

Jawdat said: “We must understand what happiness is. Its meaning is not that we travel or attend parties, but that it is a state in which life events meet our expectations, through quiet satisfaction with what is happening in life, which may be as difficult as the life of an entrepreneur, but we can make Happiness is for ourselves, just as we take care of our bodies through exercise.”

Dr. Robert Woolcott, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TWIN Global Adjunct, and Assistant Professor of Innovation at the University of Chicago, spoke about envisioning the future in our way of thinking, saying: “Working to improve reality is good, but it is better to think about innovation.” The future, which mainly depends on our understanding of the challenges that may face us.”

Robert pointed out that the world will move in the coming years towards reducing the facilities on which the various economic sectors are based, in a way that ensures reducing effort and increasing the factors of product quality and environmental sustainability. Robert said: “Reducing the time to meet customer requests will be the main feature of technology in the business sector, and this will happen by abandoning huge factories, and replacing them with medium-sized factories closer to population areas, and the most revolutionary development in that will be 3D printers in our homes, Thus, we have reduced the size of the factories, so that each person has his own mini-factory to design his product according to his desire.

Robert pointed out that this development will turn business models upside down, and make these businesses conducive to sustainability and environmentally friendly because they will be less polluting than those factories that increase carbon emissions and their impact on climate change, explaining that this business model can be viewed closely and clearly with reflection. Solar panel technologies that are placed on the roofs of homes and factories, as they are more like an alternative to the giant power plants that have been prevalent for many years.

Infinity and beyond

The first day of the festival featured a panel discussion entitled “To Infinity and Beyond: The Case for Solar Vehicles”, during which speakers were presented by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah Group, and Tom Selton, Vice President. Business Development at Lightyear, interviewed by Dr. Robert Woolcott.

Regarding Sharjah’s leadership in the production and manufacturing of environmentally friendly cars, the participants in the session unanimously agreed that the emirate is one of the most suitable regions for investment in manufacturing in the world due to its strategic location and proximity to various world markets, pointing out that these advantages provided a favorable environment for investors in this sector in Sharjah.

Leadership presence

His Excellency Hussein Al Mahmoudi stressed that the government support given by the Sharjah government to innovative industries and the promotion of the presence of environmentally friendly cars represents a great incentive for the industry, which contributes to the emirate’s achievement of a pioneering presence in this sector, and through which the achievements of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park stand out, starting with the electric trains that The researchers in the complex are working on developing them, which are trains with a speed of up to 200 km per hour, and even electric cars.

In turn, Khaled Al Huraimel indicated that Sharjah is working on developing plants to convert waste into hydrogen, as it benefits from it to supply cars with energy, through a circular loop and environmentally friendly operations, pointing out that this effort represents the fruits of innovative thinking led by creative entrepreneurs.

For his part, Tom Selton said: “One of the most important developments that electric cars need is the creation of less expensive ways to charge them with energy, especially in light of the huge increase in battery prices globally, and this means that we may witness during the coming years the creation of cars that work in a better way than the electric car currently known.” .

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi honored the partners of the sixth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, which included: Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Arada Real Estate Development Group, Sharjah Sustainable City, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Business Women Council, and the Development Authority. Commerce and Tourism in Sharjah, Emirates Development Bank, Crescent for Innovative Startups, Sharjah Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), Green House Company of the Chalhoub Group, Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurial Projects (Ruwad), Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurial Projects, and the National Communication Network .

Sheikha Bodour toured the pavilions and lobbies of the festival, where she was briefed on the participating companies and their project ideas, and stopped at the five platforms provided by the festival to provide an interactive experience between the public, entrepreneurs and experts, as the platforms were divided into: the impact platform, the creativity platform, the technology platform, and the quality of life platform. community platform.

Interactive experience

Festival visitors have the opportunity to attend more than 30 workshops that allow them to communicate with the best international practices, and introduce them to the secrets of successful investment, in addition to enriching them with a bouquet of inspiring discussions and dialogues in which all entrepreneurs and innovators engage.

Artistic events

The festival hosts a group of art and music stars, who present 10 artistic performances within the activities of its sixth session, with the aim of highlighting the importance of the artistic sector and the opportunities it provides for young entrepreneurs in terms of work, investment and the establishment of companies that benefit from the rapid rise of creative industries, in addition to enriching the artistic imagination of the pioneers. Business to improve the spirit of creativity and innovation required by the entrepreneurial sector of entrepreneurs.

human gesture

In a humanitarian gesture and an indication that leadership is not limited to the business sector and economic projects, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, in its sixth session, allocates the festival’s proceeds from ticket sales entirely to the “Big Heart” Foundation, the global humanitarian organization concerned with caring for refugees and providing them with material and moral support, which provided services Health care, education and emergency aid for more than 4 million people in need in more than 25 countries.