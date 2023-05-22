Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah and pioneer of a wide range of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people around the world, has won Fast Company Middle East’s Most Innovative Business Award 2023, in the “Making Positive Change” category. For Societies” in recognition of its outstanding achievements that have a sustainable impact on individuals and societies.

In addition to establishing the Kalimat Publishing Group, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi assumed the leadership of many international and local institutions of a cultural, scientific and developmental nature, as she was the second woman and the first Arab to win the presidency of the “International Publishers Association” for the years 2021-2022, and she also launched the “PublisHer” initiative ) in 2019, which aims to enable women to reach leadership positions in the global publishing sector. She had a major role in Sharjah winning the title of World Book Capital for the year 2019 by chairing the Committee for the submission of the application to “UNESCO”, in addition to establishing the “House of Wisdom” in Sharjah, which combines the idea of ​​​​a library and a center for social and knowledge interaction, as well as launching the “Kalimat Foundation”. To enable displaced and visually impaired children to access books and read.

On the occasion of receiving the award, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “I thank those in charge of the award for their initiative in this appreciation. For me, creativity means that you created something that did not exist before, and if you did it in a way that provides solutions to challenges, then I am happy with that.” I remember that Steve Jobs He once said that only those who truly believe they can change the world can change the world, and that’s true. You need to think differently to make a difference, and that’s something I think all of the award nominees have in common.”

This prestigious award, which celebrates various forms of creativity, is a tribute to the journey of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi in launching innovative projects and leading a series of initiatives for the benefit of members of society, with a focus on providing knowledge and culture.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi established the “Emirati Publishers Association” in 2009, with the aim of developing the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates and making it more professional, before the association could obtain membership in the “International Publishers Association”, which was founded in 1896 in France, and is currently based in It is based in Geneva, and then assumed the presidency of several committees and initiatives, until it was chosen for the position of Vice President of the Federation between the years 2019-2020.

In 2019, Sheikha Bodour established a partnership between the International Publishers Association and Dubai Cares to launch the African Publishing Innovation Fund. From 2020 to 2022, the fund invested $800,000 in 18 projects to promote indigenous languages, literacy, education, library access, and book formats for the visually impaired, and continues to benefit thousands of people in 20 countries.

Between 2021 and 2022, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi assumed the presidency of the International Publishers Association, a period that coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, as she showed great dedication to unifying the global publishing sector during the pandemic, by developing a plan to enhance the sustainability and resilience of the industry as a balanced system. It includes interdependent actors.

Translating her vision of the importance of the role of women in enhancing the flexibility of the publishing sector and improving its efficiency, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, during her presidency of the Federation, made qualitative efforts to increase the representation of women in committees, discussion sessions, dialogues, and meetings. These efforts resulted in two women assuming the positions of president and vice president after the end of their term Sheikha Bodour, the current deputy, is set to become president of the federation in 2025, making her the third woman in a row to hold the position.

In 2019, Sheikha Bodour launched PublisHer, a response to frustration among female publishers over an industry in which women outnumber men at all levels, except in leadership positions. This initiative has become a vibrant platform to enhance women’s participation and provide practical support as they make their way to leadership in the industry.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi has long been determined to make Sharjah the World Book Capital, which was achieved in 2019 thanks to an innovative year-long program that focused on inclusivity as a priority in its activities. In celebration of this title and in order to perpetuate this memory, she established the “House of Wisdom”, to be a cultural center and library focused on interaction and enlightenment.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi established the Kalimat Foundation in 2016, to provide access to books for disadvantaged Arab children, refugees and visually impaired children. The Foundation seeks to provide these children with knowledge and empower them by giving them books in accessible formats. To date, the Foundation has benefited 162,000 disadvantaged children in 31 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.