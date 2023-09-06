Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Book Authority, confirmed that Sharjah establishes its position on every occasion as a global cultural center, and a reliable address for everyone who wants to learn about Arab culture with its rich history and humanitarian contributions, noting that the role that Sharjah adopts through its activities and initiatives Foremost among them is the Sharjah International Book Fair, which promotes dialogue between peoples and increases the diversity and richness of the global cultural scene.

This came on the occasion of the Sharjah Book Authority’s announcement of choosing South Korea as the guest of honor for the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which will be held from November 1-12 at the Sharjah Expo Center, and provides an opportunity to communicate with a group of writers, thinkers and cultural figures from different countries. countries of the world.

Sharjah’s choice of South Korea comes to celebrate the Korean human cultural heritage that extends back thousands of years BC, as Korean culture is one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures in the world, and it also represents an inspiring model for success in the creative and sustainable blending between ancient heritage and modern culture, a model that It is receiving great attention from the Arab cultural cities in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, which was the guest of honor at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair from 14-18 June.





Regarding the exhibition’s current status and the successes it achieved during its career, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah International Book Fair has become one of the most important Arab achievements during the past fifty years, as A platform for publishers, book makers and bookstore owners to thrive, build partnerships and strengthen the relationship with the public. It also opened future windows for Arab culture to determine its course and reach wider segments of society.

For his part, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “Celebrating the cultural experience of South Korea embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Knowledge and books are the strongest foundations for building relations between the civilizations and countries of the world, and the most sustainable one, and the opportunity that opens renewable paths to develop partnerships and areas of cooperation between the Emirati and Arab knowledge production market and other markets of the publishing industry. The emirate, with the vision of His Highness and his continuous patronage, became the gateway to cultural exchange between Arab and African countries and various Countries of the world “.

He added that next November, South Korean culture, with its history that extends back thousands of years, with its folk tales and distinctive social customs, with its sciences, innovations and technical progress, will be present to meet the Emirati Arab culture with its authentic values, ancient history and authentic heritage, and this constitutes an opportunity to get acquainted directly with this culture, not just for the audience. Rather, for publishers, bookstore owners and bookstores, for whom the exhibition constitutes a platform for strengthening their relations with local and international markets. The experience of celebrating the guests of honor of the exhibition has proven to be a wide gateway to strengthening and building renewed ties at all levels. During the past years, we witnessed the fruits of this experience, by establishing institutes and signing partnerships. And launching initiatives that bring together the emirate and the UAE with several foreign countries.

The South Korean pavilion in the exhibition presents a cultural program rich in events and activities that reflect the aesthetics and diversity of Korean culture, which is very popular among young people from all over the world, through dialogue sessions, workshops and artistic performances, introducing visitors to the history, civilization and arts of South Korea, and shedding light on its language. its culture and dishes. The Korea Pavilion also hosts a number of Korean authors and cultural figures, who share their experiences and opinions with the audience.

The Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the most prominent cultural forums in the region and the world. It attracts thousands of people interested in books and culture every year. It also facilitates the process of buying and selling copyrights between publishers and authors, and supports the book industry in the region. In its previous session 2022, the exhibition gathered more than 2,213 attendees. Publishers from 95 countries, as well as 150 writers and thinkers from 57 countries, presented 1,500 cultural, artistic and entertainment activities over the course of 12 days, and for the second year in a row won the title of “the largest book fair in the world” in the sale and purchase of copyrights.