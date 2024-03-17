Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, founder of Kalimat Group and the “Public Hair” initiative, revealed the names of the female candidates who reached the shortlist for the inaugural session of the “Public Hair” Excellence Award, which celebrates distinguished women who have made a clear positive difference in the publishing industry.

“Publish Here” aims to help women overcome the professional challenges that stand in their way in the publishing sector.

This came in a recorded video speech by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi during the activities of the “London Book Fair”, in which she indicated that 113 applications had been received from 30 countries, and revealed that the winners of the award in its three categories will be announced next April during the activities of the “Bologna Children’s Book Fair” in Italy.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi likened the publisher’s journey to “sailing on a vast ocean” because it requires the skills necessary to cross calm waters, the courage to face storms, the flexibility to sail against the current, and the wisdom to believe in herself despite the uncertainty and many challenges she faces.

The “Public Hair” Excellence Award honors women who contribute to developing the publishing sector and paving the way for female publishers. The award motivates the winners to achieve more and inspire other women, in addition to raising awareness about the challenges that still face many women workers in the publishing industry.

The shortlists in the “Lifetime Achievement” category included Akosa Ofori-Mensah, Founder and Managing Director of Sub Saharan Publishers, Ana Maria Cabanillas, CEO of Grupo Editorial Claridad, and Shirley Yvonne Carby, President of Carlong Publishers Caribbean.

The “Rising Leader” category saw the arrival of Mitya Osman Tessema, CEO of Mayurbankhi and CEO of Ajami Prakashani, Fernanda Valizzini Ferreira, Editor and Founder of ShePublishes Podcast, and Cassie Rooks, Director of Marketing at Collins and Co-Director of The Flip. .

In the “Innovation” category, the shortlist included Awatif Musabih, co-founder and CEO of Morbikit, Anne Frybel, founder and publishing director of Paloma Publishing, and Jazmine Richards, founder and CEO of Storymix.

The announcement of the shortlist was part of the “Publish Here” program in London, which included two discussion sessions that explored female representation in the book industry as a central means of promoting Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is achieving gender equality, as well as consolidating women’s leadership and innovation in the publishing sector. .

The two sessions witnessed the participation of a group of pioneering women in the field of publishing, most notably Canadian publishing consultant Lisa Lyons-Johnston, Charmaine Lovegrove, co-founder and creative director of Dialogue Berlin, Amira Abu Al-Magd, founder of Dar Al-Shorouk in Egypt, Emma Dadson, founder of Acubox, Emma House, director of the Oriham Group, and Judith Carr. President of Harbor One Group and Amina Saeed, founder of Lightstone Publishers.

“Publish Here” is a global platform that seeks to advance women in the publishing industry and provide opportunities for female publishers to communicate, learn, share experiences, and support and help each other. The platform offers guidance and mentoring programs in addition to networking and networking events and other initiatives that contribute to the flourishing of the professional lives of female publishers.