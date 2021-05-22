Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, and President of the International Federation of Publishers, launched her book “The World Book Capital” issued by Kalimat Publishing Group, which is affiliated with Kalimat Publishing Group, which is directed in its Arabic and English editions for children, as part of an interactive session held yesterday. With young people participating in the activities of the 12th edition of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival”, which is organized by the Sharjah Book Authority under the slogan “for your imagination” until May 29 at the Sharjah Expo Center.

Interesting style

The book is distinguished by its interesting storytelling style, literary formulation, and drawings presented by the artist Denis Damanti, to be a creative material that introduces new generations to the International Initiative for the World Book Capital, which is supervised by UNESCO, and through which a global city is chosen every year to obtain this title, which opens horizons for children To view the world’s cultural cities that have won this title since the initiative was launched in 2001.

During the launch, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasized that literature can draw the features of beautiful cities, instill in them a passion for knowledge and culture, and bring them closer to writers and reading, explaining that introducing new generations to large and important cultural issues in a simple way makes them contribute to their realization and achievement in the future.

Promote creative output

The President of the International Publishers Association said, “This publication was able to present the great messages that Sharjah adopts in its cultural movement that began four decades ago with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and to entrench them in the souls and awareness of new generations in a simple and smooth manner. They were able to get closely acquainted with the status of Sharjah and its cultural presence on the regional and global levels.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi called on writers to simplify the big and important ideas for new generations, and to enhance the creative output that establishes among young people awareness of the need to pay attention to reading and writing.

Reading session

The launch event was accompanied by a reading session presented by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi to the children visiting the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, who interacted with her narration of the story and events that took them to cities full of books, enjoying the plot and style of the text. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association, accompanied by the Secretary General of the Federation, Jose Borghino, recently witnessed the award ceremony of the Georgian capital, “Tbilisi”, to the title of the World Book Capital for 2021 from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, which was held on the World Book and Copyright Day.