Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), inspected the latest developments in Maryam Island, the luxurious and mixed-use real estate project that is unique in its location and direct view of Al Mamzar Lake and Al Khan.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi continued the progress of the work in the stages of the project, which is being built on a total area of ​​3.3 million square feet and consists of 18 residential buildings that collectively contain more than 3,500 housing units.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, accompanied by Mohammed Alabbar, President of Eagle Hills, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Hisham Ibrahim, General Manager of the Eagle Hills Group, and administrative representatives from both sides, were briefed on the plans for the stages of the project being developed by Eagle. Sharjah Hills.

It is a joint project between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and “Eagle Hills”, to constitute a qualitative addition to the real estate and investment projects of the Emirate of Sharjah, with its residential buildings and commercial facilities that provide integrated advantages, including a waterfront walkway, fitness centers, swimming pools and an area. Children’s play, indoor gardens, and recreational facilities for each residential building.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, during a meeting with the members of the board of directors of “Eagle Hills Sharjah”, followed a presentation on the master plan of Maryam Island, which included the stages of the project’s work and its completion dates, and toured the residential buildings in the “Mariam Gate Residential Complex” within the second phase of the project, which is expected to be completed. During the last quarter of this year, it includes six buildings: Nour, Nada, Naseem, Shams, Sama and Sahab, with a total of 389 apartments.

As for the third phase of the project, “Remal Residential Compound”, it is scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of the year 2024, and it includes integrated residential buildings that include 203 apartments, while the project will complete its fourth phase, which includes “Jawaher Residential Compound” (1 and 2) and includes 198 apartments during the quarter. The last of the year 2025, which is also the date specified for the completion of the fifth phase of the project, which includes the “Crystal Residential Complex”, which consists of two buildings, and includes 234 apartments and directly overlooks the waterfront. The first quarter of the year 2026 witnesses the completion of the sixth and seventh phases of the project, They include the “Misk Residential Compound” and “Aisha Residential Compound”, with a total of 340 apartments.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “The real estate sector has always, over the past decades, focused on providing safe, well-designed and high-quality housing. The various needs of the population in all their categories and look at their relationship with nature and their sense of stability as much as they adhere to their practical needs related to building patterns and areas.

The Chairwoman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) indicated that this vision is embodied today in the various projects of “Shurooq”, whether from choosing sites or providing entertainment, shopping options, communication, transportation, and even work. Housing or investing in the Authority’s projects is not just residence, but a living experience. Integrated health and high quality.

It is noteworthy that the “Mariam Island” project is less than 20 km from “Sharjah International Airport”, less than 10 km from “Dubai International Airport”, less than 2 km from “Sharjah Expo Centre”, and less than “University City of Sharjah”. 15 km.