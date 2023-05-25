Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah and Chair of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, called on governments and companies specialized in the technology sector to include women in the policy-making process. To enhance the benefits of modern technology and reduce its risks.

This came during her speech at the opening of the activities of the second edition of the “Global Summit for Women in Technology” in the French capital, Paris, where she emphasized that providing leadership opportunities for women and benefiting from their visions and ideas in decision-making processes and setting policies for the technology sector will contribute to drawing a better road map for society.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi referred to the lack of representation of women in the technology sector, addressing more than 400 delegates and thought leaders from companies, civil society organizations and governments participating in the annual summit that seeks to stimulate work to build a more comprehensive, sustainable and innovative system for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Or what is known as the concept of “STEM”.

She said, “The reality must change quickly, and we must take the initiative. When we see that government decision-making, policy frameworks, and regulatory standards are still dominated by men until now, we realize that we need to launch a call to action,” reviewing the data of the “Family Authority.” United Nations Women” which showed that women suffer from a severe lack of representation at all levels of decision-making, and political life in general.

She added, “According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 57% of STEM graduates are women, and this percentage reaches 61% in the UAE.”

The President of the American University of Sharjah and the President of the Sharjah Complex for Research, Technology and Innovation described women as the makers of the social fabric, who are able to provide effective policies that contribute to benefiting from modern technology, managing its risks and mitigating its damage to society, if they are empowered and their role in decision-making processes is strengthened.

Concluding her speech, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “We stand at a crossroads towards the future of humanity and its relationship to technology and the influence of women in it. That is why women’s voices have become more important than ever, and today it is no longer enough for inclusion and integration to be a theoretical goal only, but rather we need ensuring its practical realization”, pledging full commitment to this vision.