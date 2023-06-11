Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, witnessed the graduation ceremony of 670 students from the Spring Class of 2023 from the American University of Sharjah, which was held at the University City Hall in Sharjah. The batch included 282 male and 388 female graduates, of whom 572 were at the undergraduate level and 98 were at the postgraduate level.

In her speech at the graduation ceremony, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi confirmed that university graduates during the current period are better equipped to deal with real life than their previous counterparts, given that they completed their studies during an unprecedented global pandemic, and thus became more prepared to keep pace with challenges and adapt changes for their benefit and to serve their communities and countries.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi congratulated the graduates, and shared with the audience three reflections that shaped her life and were inspired by the Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the American poet and writer Maya Angelou, and the Lebanese writer Gibran Khalil Gibran, respectively.

She said, “Do not change yourself to please others. When you are young, you may find it difficult to assert your cultural identity for fear of being rejected by those around you. But always remember who you are and where you come from. People will forget what you said and they will also forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel, so it is easy to focus.” Focus on individual success and overlook the importance of kindness A small act of kindness has an impact far beyond our immediate perception Be kind to yourself, to your parents, and to those less fortunate than you Trust your dreams because they are the hidden gateway to eternity Let your dreams guide you Allow them to ignite your passion and you will be surprised at your ability to contribute to this world “.

For her part, Dr. Susan Mam, Director of the American University of Sharjah, congratulated the graduates of the Spring 2023 class, wishing them continued success and success, saying, “Congratulations to you for this wonderful achievement. Through their personal and professional achievements, as you know, we have celebrated, during the past year, the 25th anniversary of the American University of Sharjah’s excellence and the realization of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of the University. Thanks for our successes for a better tomorrow for all. The University has carved a niche for itself in this world as a prestigious academic institution and research center that nurtures graduates of the highest caliber and you are living proof of the transformative power of education offered by the American University of Sharjah.

During the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi honored the two graduates, Hind Khalid Al Harmoudi, specializing in civil engineering, and Zeina Moez Al Nasser, majoring in electrical engineering, who both received the University President’s Cup for achieving the highest cumulative grade point average. Rumaisha Nayyar Siddiqi, majoring in finance, received the University Chancellor’s Cup for her academic excellence, good qualities, and service to the university.

Graduate Sarah Jamjoom said during her graduate speech, “We will embark on this world to be the leaders of the future, and I do not claim that the path will be easy, but rather we will face challenges. However, when we leave this hall today, we will be equipped to face the challenges of the future, and we will adapt and grow in the real world, just as we learned to adapt to diverse social environments.” And the strict academic environment at the university let us break free from our comfort zones and leave our mark wherever we go. Let us discover our talents, nurture them and build on them. As Sheikha Bodour once said, “We all have talents and talents to offer to the world, so let them shine.”