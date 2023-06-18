Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, CEO of Kalimat Group, announced the expansion of the PublisHer initiative, which aims to support women publishers around the world, by creating a permanent platform for the initiative in South Korea, to complement its pioneering international efforts to help Women publishers are encouraged to rise through the ranks and take on senior management and leadership roles in a male-dominated industry.

This came in the first sessions of the “Publish Hair” initiative in South Korea, during the activities of the “Seoul International Book Fair”, which celebrates Sharjah as the guest of honor for its 65th session, where Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi confirmed that she established the initiative four years ago to be a platform to enable female publishers to obtain recognition and success. vocational.

Excluding female publishers from senior positions does not make sense

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “Most often, women publishers are excluded from senior management and leadership positions in the publishing sector, even though there are more women than men in this industry. This system did not make sense when I started my career in the publishing world more than a year ago. 10 years later, and when we expanded the initiative to Brazil last year, our colleague Flavia Brevan confirmed that she had never worked under the leadership of a woman in her entire career, and the shocking reality is that these stories are still prevalent to this day, which is the reason that prompted me to launch the initiative.”

The Korean publishing industry also suffers from these challenges, as the “K Book Trends” report issued in 2022, which monitors the trends of the Korean publishing industry for workers and those interested in this field, confirmed that the publishing sector in South Korea includes 4,175 men and 5,356 women, meaning that the percentage of The number of working women reached 56% of the percentage of workers in the entire sector.

A global strategy to enhance the voices of female publishers

In light of this reality, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi expanded the scope of the “Publish Hair” initiative to South Korea as part of its global strategy to enhance the voices of female publishers as they seek to address issues of diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity, change the prevailing culture in the publishing sector, and expose unconscious biases against women, discrimination and systemic practices. to resist change.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “I am pleased to announce the growth of the (Publish Hair) initiative and the launch of its platform in South Korea,” inviting female publishers and workers in the publishing sector to join the initiative with the aim of building “a comprehensive system devoid of prejudices against women, and capable of promoting equal opportunities for publishers.” based on skills, qualifications and competence.

Changing the prevailing culture rather than changing the publishers

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi concluded her speech by referring to a research article she had seen in Fast Company magazine about the managerial and leadership challenges facing women, which concluded that the only way to promote the advancement of women in the work environment is to change the prevailing culture, and to accept women and their skills as they are, adding that the initiative It will continue its mission to provide a work environment in which women can advance “without having to change themselves, or neglect their needs, to satisfy an outdated system.”

The program of the “Publish Here” initiative in the capital, Seoul, included the organization of a number of discussion seminars, which witnessed the participation of elite Korean publishers, writers, and critics on “the current and future reality of female publishers in South Korea,” and “how diversity can be achieved in the human element in the field of literature and comic books.”

A global presence in various countries of the world

The Publisher Initiative strengthened its global presence by establishing a platform in Brazil last year, bringing together leading publishers in Bologna (Italy), Nairobi (Kenya) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) to discuss the challenges they face, represent women in the publishing industry, and participate in Brainstorming sessions to present applicable creative solutions with the aim of achieving diversity and inclusion in the ratio of senior management positions between men and women in the publishing sector, at a ratio of 50/50.

The “Publish Hair” initiative is a global platform that seeks to advance women in the publishing world, and provide opportunities for female publishers to communicate, share experiences, support and help each other in this industry. The initiative provides counseling and mentoring programs in addition to resources that enable women to advance and succeed in their careers.