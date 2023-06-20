Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Despite negative feedback, Bodow Ramelow is not intimidated – and continues to support Pride Month. © Martin Schutt/dpa

Despite homophobic hostilities, Bodo Ramelow supports “Pride Month”. On Twitter he sets an example for solidarity and cosmopolitanism.

Berlin – In view of the “Pride Month” in June, Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is showing solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. To send a signal of cosmopolitanism and solidarity, Ramelow changes his profile picture on Twitter. On it he can be seen with a rainbow flag. It serves as the flag of the LGBTQIA+ community and is intended to symbolize diversity, pride and self-assertion. As a result, Ramelow was confronted with homophobic hostilities.

Bodo Ramelow sets an example for Pride Month – and receives homophobic hostilities

Since Sunday he has been “overwhelmed with hatred,” reported Ramelow. “Accounts marked with #Stolzomat are trying to intimidate me,” the left-wing politician tweeted. However, Ramelow did not want to be deterred by this and continued to campaign for “Pride Month”. “That’s why I declare my solidarity with Pride. I don’t have to be gay for that, just cosmopolitan and showing solidarity!” Pride Month is an annual celebration in June and is lesbian, homosexuals, bisexual and transgender people. This month, the LGBTQI+ community is celebrating in a variety of ways.

Why is Pride Month celebrated in June? That the Pride Month celebrated every year in June has to do with the history of its origin. Pride Month began in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn gay bar on Christopher Street in New York. There was more unrest there. During a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York, a large group of homosexuals resisted arrest for the first time. This night was seen as a turning point in the fight for equality by the LGBTQIA+ community. Rainbow flags are hoisted in many cities for Pride Month, which is a sign of tolerance and freedom and has become a symbol of the LGBTQ community. There are also parties, parades, protests and rallies. The highlight is the “Christopher Street Day”.

Ramelow shows solidarity with LGBTQIA+ community

Already during the Pride Month in June 2022 Ramelow had its relevance and that of the Christopher Street Days underlined. “Every year, with Christopher Street Day, we commemorate the beginning of a global civil rights movement for the social recognition of queer lifestyles. This must be appreciated and always supported,” said Ramelow at the CSD reception in the Thuringian state parliament.

In 2015, Ramelow had the rainbow flag hoisted for the first time in front of the Thuringian State Chancellery in Erfurt. With this, Ramelow wanted to set “another sign for the acceptance of same-sex couples in Germany” at the CSD Weimar. In front of the state representation of Thuringia in Berlin, the left-wing politician personally raised the flag of the LGBTQIA+ movement. (Bona Hyun)