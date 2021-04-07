Bodies: The AstraZeneca vaccine remains useful despite its link to blood clotting

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization said today, Wednesday, that the benefits of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus remain greater than its risks, despite a possible link between it and a blood clot.

“The risk of dying from Covid is much greater than the risk of dying from these rare side effects,” said agency executive director Emir Cook.

Today, bodies regulating the pharmaceutical sector in Europe and Britain confirmed that there is a possible link between this vaccine and rare cases of blood clots in the brain in people who received the vaccine.

A British government advisory group said that the vaccine should not be given to those under the age of thirty, although an official said that this comes “to the utmost caution, and not because we have any serious safety concerns.”

Safety concerns prompted more than a dozen countries to suspend the use of the vaccine, which has been given to tens of millions of people in Europe, after reports linking it to some of those who received it developing blood clots in the brain.

In turn, the European Medicines Agency said, in a statement, that it “reminds health care workers and those receiving the vaccine to be aware of the possibility of extremely rare cases of blood clots accompanied by a decrease in the number of platelets within two weeks of vaccination.”

The authority responsible for regulating medicines in the European Union, based in Amsterdam, added, in a statement, “The authority’s safety committee concluded today that unusual blood clots with low platelet counts should be listed as very rare side effects” of the vaccine.

Experts say that even if a causal link between the vaccine and blood clots is proven, the risks facing the general population of developing a dangerous stroke are very small compared to the risks resulting from a possible infection with “Covid-19”, which can also cause similar clots, or the risks of many Other widely used drugs such as birth control pills.