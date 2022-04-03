After the withdrawal of Russian forces, a tree-lined street in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev, was littered with scattered bodies as far as the eye could see.

The 20 corpses wear civilian clothes. Some seem to look up at the cloudy sky, while others remain with their faces on the asphalt.

Three of them were strapped to their bikes, while others, with pale skin, ended up near crushed or bullet-riddled vehicles.

One has his hands tied behind his back along with his open Ukrainian passport, according to AFP journalists who entered Bucha.

Russia’s hasty retreat after the occupation of Kiev’s outskirts reveals more devastation every day.

“All these people were shot, killed with a shot in the back of the head,” the mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, told AFP.

Another 280 people were buried in mass graves in Bucha, while the bodies of entire families remain in bullet-riddled cars, he added.

Surrounded by pine forests that stretch as far as Belarus, Bucha was a peaceful location until the Russian invasion.

Despite a month of fierce fighting in cities like Bucha and neighboring Irpin, Russian forces were unable to encircle Kiev, 25 km away. But the devastation is total.

– Russian occupation –

Holes left by the blasts are visible in many buildings, while crushed cars are everywhere, according to the AFP team that visited Bucha.

Supermarkets, cafes and houses were set on fire or destroyed. Only one McDonalds appears to have been left intact.

There are bodies scattered around the city, in front of the train station or in the streets.

However, the violence on this particular street appears to have been more systematic.

The victims, all men, were scattered for hundreds of meters.

Some corpses lie in groups, like two men left together face up in a puddle. Others died alone. A cyclist in orange gloves was lying on his side with his bike on top, as if he’d fallen and couldn’t get up.

Everyone wears civilian clothes, winter coats, jackets, jeans or sweatshirts, and sneakers or boots. Violence is everywhere.

A silver car is riddled with bullets, another partially crushed, while a van was burned along with some bodies.

“These are the consequences of the Russian occupation,” lamented the mayor.

But the horrors of war have become so routine in Bucha that locals walk past the bodies and barely look at them.

– “They are running away” –

Ukrainian forces regained control of Bucha and began sending aid on Saturday. The dead can take a long time to be buried.

Soldiers delivered food and medicine to desperate survivors in the back of a military truck.

It is the first delivery in more than a month, after Ukraine announced on Saturday that Russian forces were carrying out a “rapid withdrawal” from Kiev.

“They’re on the run,” says Yurily Biriukov, a volunteer member of a defense squad that oversees the relief operation.

The residents of Bucha “are still very scared, shocked”, he adds. “People can’t even imagine the conditions they’ve lived in this month, with artillery, no food or water, no possibility to get out,” he says.

A resident showed AFP what he said was a grave covered with a green cross in the backyard of a house where four people, including a child, were buried.

The people who stayed in Bucha are mostly elderly.

In an open-air communal kitchen, a group of elderly men stir pots of beetroot soup and stew on a makeshift stove.

Russian soldiers broke into the top-floor apartments of a Soviet-era building, stole belongings and asked an elderly woman if she had any weapons, they say.

Then, on Tuesday, they saw more than 70 Russian armored vehicles leaving the city in the opposite direction of Kiev. The bombing ended on Thursday.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat