Bodies of water The battle of the years is over: The muddy “creek” that crosses Little Huopalahti can be turned into a real creek

The trout have not been able to ascend the creek due to the dam built on the seashore of Pikku Huopalahti.

Little Huopalahti a stream filled with sludge runs through the park and residential area. Soon a stream will likely flow into the creek, which can solve many residential problems.

The regional government agency avi decided on Wednesday that the dam may be demolished. Demolition of the dam will change many things in Pikku Huopalahti Bay: trout and other migratory fish can rise to Haaganpuro to spawn, floods in the area will ease and the eutrophic wetland will turn into a stream.

Area the dam has proven to be an awkward structure over the years. It once turned flowing water into stagnant sludge and creek wetland over the years. Due to stagnant water, sludge regularly accumulates in the stream, which has been laborious to dredge. In addition, the dam has indirectly caused regular flooding in the area, which in some places has also extended to the basements of residential buildings.

In addition, the rehabilitation of the dam proved to be expensive and cumbersome.

Avin’s decision allows for city plans for the area. The old dam area is now to be rehabilitated as part of a park area and the stream of the creek will be moved from a distance of 75 meters to the slightly lower bottom of the beach and a new estuary will be built there. As a result, the water level will drop slightly, but on the other hand, the stream will turn into running water.

This will significantly change the look of the area.

“We have been waiting for and hoping for this. Mainly I’ve heard positive residents, the general look of the area will change, and the comfort of living increases. Many have been annoyed by the overcrowding of the creek. The creek shore is in traffic, and people are staying there, ”rejoices the fisheries expert Henrik Kettunen.

Kettunen and other townspeople who have been fighting for migratory fish for years have been pushing for the dam to be dismantled for a long time.