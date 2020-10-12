Bodies of water A very endangered sea trout got its way towards the Nuuksio lakes

Espoonjoki and Mankinjoki are home to a very endangered sea trout.

Espoo has built a fishing road on the Gumbölen River. The built route allows migratory fish to ascend towards the Nuuksio lakes. Until now, the passage of migratory fish has pushed to the Myllykoski dam. Fish still can’t reach the lakes of Nuuksio, as there are two more dams along the way: the Dämman and Brobacka dams.

In the Gumbölenjoki, the fishing path benefits at least hiking and sea trout.

Sea trout is a highly endangered species and is probably only native to the Espoonjoki and Mankinjoki rivers.

The Gumbölenjoki is a tributary of the Mankinjoki and the sea trout population living there is probably the original seedling population of the river, says the researcher Ari Saura About the Natural Resources Center.

“The natural bypass now meanders through the terrain that it’s not too steep.”

Sea trout live to some extent in Helsinki and Espoo, but the strains are planted. Such a sea trout population lives in Haaganpuro, for example.

Gumbölenjoki in Mynttilä, Espoo.­

Sea trouten however, the stock has also gradually improved slightly.

“The sea trout used to be extremely endangered, now it’s just very endangered. That means the game has not been won and the stakes are still small. ”

According to Saura, the protection of sea trout requires more gravel areas suitable for spawning and strict fishing rules also for sea fishing. Sea trout stocks are threatened by habitat loss, environmental discharges and fishing.

A train track and a new residential area are currently being planned near the Gumbölenjoki River, close to the new hiking trail.

The new fishing road on the Gumbölenjoki River is 185 meters long and cost 280,000 euros.

Correction 12.10.2020 at 14.22: Hiking fish do not get to the lakes of Nuuksio yet, but a little closer to them, contrary to what was told in the story.