The bodies of the victims of the plane crash that occurred on Friday afternoon (9), in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, will be sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in the capital of São Paulo. According to Governor Tarcísio Freitas, the agency has more structure to carry out the necessary tests to identify the victims, such as dental arch and DNA tests.

The governor said the state will arrange for the families of the victims to be transferred from Cascavel (PR), where the plane departed, to São Paulo so they can follow the identification process. The families will also be provided with accommodation and receive psychological assistance.

The work of removing the bodies will continue throughout the night, according to the governor. “This work has already begun and must be done very carefully. We will provide more floodlights and the work will continue throughout the night to save time. We want to remove the bodies as quickly as possible and make identification as easy as possible. As they are removed, they will be taken to the São Paulo IML and we will try to do so as quickly as possible.”

The first three bodies already were removed from the scene of the accident and will be sent to the capital. The Central IML will be closed to work exclusively with victims of the Vinhedo accident, and the other incidents in the capital will be distributed to other units.

According to the governor of São Paulo, the scene at the crash site is sad. “You imagine seeing a destroyed aircraft, you imagine what people went through in those moments before the crash, because they realized what was happening. Those objects that are scattered around the ground, you imagine that dreams were there, it is a very sad scene,” he lamented.

The governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior, said that the state’s scientific police are in contact with professionals from São Paulo to help identify the victims, collecting blood from family members.

Ratinho Junior and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, were in Espírito Santo participating in the meeting of the South-Southeast Integration Consortium (Consud). After the accident, the two traveled to Vinhedo to follow the developments of the plane crash. The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, is also at the scene of the accident.

The aircraft, a turboprop model ATR-72, registration PS-VPB, crashed while operating flight 2283, from Cascavel (PR) to Guarulhos (SP). The crash occurred in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, and left 61 dead (passengers and crew).