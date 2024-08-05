DAustrian mountaineers, one aged 30 and the other 39, were found dead in the Julian Alps, Italy, after disappearing during an attempt to climb the summit.

The bodies They were discovered hanging from their climbing ropes at an altitude of approximately 2,000 metres, on a mountain that reaches 2,500 metres in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, near the border with Austria.

Relatives of the climbers, concerned about the lack of communication with them, alerted the emergency services after receiving no response to their phone calls. Despite initial efforts to locate the climbers, security conditions complicated rescue operations.

Finally, on Thursday morning, a helicopter with a rescue team managed to access the location and proceeded to recover the bodies. The exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

The accident occurred on the ascent to the Cima di Riofreddo, a summit over 2,500 metres high in the Julian Alps, which stretch from north-eastern Italy to Slovenia.

It is “difficult to establish” whether the fall was due to an error or a possible rockfall from higher up, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region’s Alpine service added on Facebook.

The Brazilian mountaineer Marcelo Motta Delvaux, a prominent climber with more than 100 ascents in the Andes and the Himalayas, He lost his life in a tragic accident in Nevado Coropuna, the fourth highest mountain in Peru, in July.

Marcelo, born in Juiz de Fora, had been missing since June 30, when he was trying to explore a little-known route on the southwest face of the mountain, renowned among experts for its beauty and technical complexity.

In the videos released by the rescue team, you can see the dark, deep hole where their adventure ended. The crevasse is so deep that its bottom is not visible, and the surrounding snow is soft and unstable, creating a dangerous trap for climbers.

