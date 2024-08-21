Local authorities recovered the bodies of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter and two others off the coast of Sicily on Wednesday, according to a report The Telegraph based on information from the Italian Civil Protection Salvo Cocin. Earlier in the day, diving teams were seen near the port of Porticello bringing a green body bag to shore.

According to the British newspaper, divers found the remains between two mattresses in one of the cabins of the sunken wreck of Lynch’s yacht. Two crew members are still missing.

On Monday morning, the 56-metre luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of the town of Porticello, near Palermo. A heavy storm with strong gusts of wind was raging in the area at that time. Fifteen passengers were rescued earlier, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares. The body of the ship’s cook was recovered on Monday.

At the time of the sinking, a total of 22 people – ten crew members and twelve passengers – were on board the yacht. Meanwhile, experts are speculating about possible explanations for the Bayesian’s rapid demise.

Read also Superyacht Bayesian likely hit by tornado of water