The accident took place on Saturday (September 16, 2023), in the municipality of Barcelos; Bodies will be taken to the IML, where they will undergo recognition procedures

The bodies of the 14 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, victims of the plane crash in Amazonas, will be taken this Sunday (September 17, 2023) to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) in Manaus, where they will undergo a medical examination procedure. recognition and release for families.

This Saturday (September 16), the Bandeirante model plane, registration PT-SOG, operated by Manaus AeroTáxi, crashed when trying to approach Barcelos airport, a municipality located 400 kilometers from the capital of Amazonas. Of the 14 dead, 12 were tourists who practiced sport fishing.

The government of Amazonas reported that teams from the Civil Police, the Fire Department and investigators from the FAB (Força Aécio Brasileira) left Manaus this morning. They boarded 2 flights to carry out the operation to rescue the bodies in Barcelos.

The accident occurred during the landing procedure. It was raining heavily in the region at the time of the aircraft crash. It is not yet possible to determine the causes of the accident. The investigation will be conducted by the FAB and the Civil Police.

The company Manaus Aerotaxi, responsible for the aircraft in question, sent the state government the complete list with the names of the people who boarded the flight. The government, however, is awaiting the completion of the medical examination on the bodies to confirm the names.

Here is the list of passengers released by the company:

Euri Paulo dos Santos Fábio Campos Assis Fábio Ribeiro Gilcresio Salvador Medeiros Guilherme Boaventura Rabelo Hamilton Alves Reis Heudes Freitas Luiz Carlos Cavalcante Garcia Marcos de Castro Zica Renato Souza Assis Roland Montenegro Costa Witter Ferreira de Faria

In addition to the passengers listed, the 2 crew present were pilot Leandro Souza and co-pilot Fernando Galvão.

With information from Brazil Agency.