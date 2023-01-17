Hospitals in Nepal began, this Tuesday (17), to deliver to the families the bodies of the victims of the plane crash two days ago, in the worst air tragedy to hit the country in three decades.

The plane, a twin-engine ATR 72 from the Nepalese company Yeti Airlines with 68 passengers and four crew on board, crashed into a cliff near Pokhara airport (center), gateway for climbers from all over the world.

All occupants of the plane died, according to authorities. Among them, there were six children and 15 foreigners, identified as five Indian citizens, four Russians, two Koreans, an Argentinean, an Australian, an Irishman and a Frenchman.

Since the accident, rescue teams have been working tirelessly to recover the remains of the victims among the fragments of the plane, the fuselage and the incinerated seats at the bottom of the cliff, about 300 meters deep.

As of Tuesday, 70 bodies out of 72 have been recovered, police officer AK Chhetri told AFP.

“We found a body last night. But there were three pieces. We’re not sure if there are three bodies, or just one. This will be confirmed later with a DNA test,” she explained.

“The search for the missing bodies has resumed. Today (Tuesday), we mobilized four drones for this and expanded the search radius to three kilometers instead of two, ”he added.

At least ten bodies were transported in an army truck from the Pokhara hospital to the airport for transfer to the capital Kathmandu. Three were returned to their families in Pokhara, and others would be transferred during the day.

– Families in mourning –

“God has taken such a good person from us,” lamented Raj Dhungana, the uncle of 23-year-old passenger Sangita Shahi, outside the Pokhara hospital.

Coming from Kathmandu, the ATR 72 crashed shortly before 11:00 local time (02:15 GMT) on Sunday (15) near the airport of Pokhara, the second largest city in Nepal.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but a video released on social networks – found by an AFP partner – showed how the plane turned sharply to the left, when approaching the airfield, while a loud explosion was heard.

The ship’s black boxes have yet to be found.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI) agency, the pilot, Anju Khatiwada, entered Nepalese civil aviation after the death of her husband in a crash with a small passenger plane in 2006.