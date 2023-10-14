Haaretz: IDF finds bodies of missing Israelis in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have discovered the bodies of missing Israelis in the Gaza Strip. About it writes Haaretz newspaper.

It is noted that the remains of those captured by militants of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) were discovered over the past 24 hours during raids involving armored vehicles.

Earlier, Israel asked Egypt to mediate in negotiations with Hamas on the release of captive Israelis.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza.