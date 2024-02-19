Kimakovsky: bodies of military men with American and Polish insignia were found in Avdeevka

The bodies of military personnel with American and Polish insignia were found in Avdeevka. This was stated by adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky, reports TASS.

“We are talking about bodies abandoned by the armed forces of Ukraine, on whose uniforms there are American and Polish chevrons,” he said. The adviser to the head of the DPR clarified that they were discovered during the clearing of the territory of Avdeevka.

On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on taking control of the city of Avdeevka in the DPR. According to him, the settlement was a powerful defensive hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky explained the decision of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to leave Avdiivka with the risk of being surrounded. He also stated that Kyiv is limited only by the range and sufficiency of weapons.