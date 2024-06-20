The bodies of five migrants were found on a crowded boat that was spotted drifting south of Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, Spain’s maritime rescue service said Thursday.

The service said in a statement that rescuers were alerted on Wednesday afternoon that the boat was drifting 800 kilometers south of the island of Tenerife, where a boat sent to the area rescued 68 people and five bodies were found on the migrant boat.

The statement added that paramedics recovered three bodies from the migrant boat, but they had to leave it with the other two bodies on it “due to bad weather conditions in the area.”

Spain is one of the main gateways for immigrants searching for a better life in Europe. The vast majority of them make a dangerous journey to try to reach the Canary Islands, which are located off the northwest coast of Africa.

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean is particularly dangerous due to strong currents, as migrants travel across it in overcrowded and often unseaworthy boats, and without adequate drinking water.

But this path has increased due to increased censorship in the Mediterranean region.