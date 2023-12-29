Hassan Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Ambulance and Emergency Service announced the recovery of unidentified bodies of illegal immigrants whose boat capsized near the coast of the Libyan city of Zuwara. This came after the Ras Ijdir Ambulance Office received a report from the Zuwara Security Directorate stating that a boat carrying illegal immigrants had capsized near the coast of the city.

Yesterday, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued 278 illegal immigrants of various nationalities in two separate operations, and they were handed over to the Anti-Illegal Immigration Service.

The first operation was carried out by a patrol of the General Administration of Coastal Security, during which 199 illegal immigrants who were on board a dilapidated boat within territorial waters were rescued. The Ministry confirmed that they were immediately rescued and dropped off at the Al Shaab Port point of the Coast Security, Tripoli branch.

The second operation was carried out by members of the Mellitah Coast Guard and Port Security Point the day before yesterday, during which 79 illegal immigrants were rescued from the sea after they had been stranded for two days.