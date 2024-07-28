Crossing the border into the United States in search of the American dream can become a real nightmare for migrants who face multiple risks, from environmental hazards to organized crime. Unfortunately, Many do not succeed in their mission and lose their lives. What happens in such cases?

An investigation of Telemundo reported that The remains of at least 1,500 undocumented immigrants are in morgues along the border, waiting to be identified so they can return home.

The media documented the situation in San Marcos, Texas, between Austin and San Antonio, where many bodies are found. Initially they are only identified with a number. Later, Those responsible for analyzing the remains are looking for any clues that will help identify them.

Until his identity is discovered, his remains and belongings are placed in a paper bag and stored in a room full of cardboard boxes. inside the Operation Identification laboratory, a project of the Texas State University Center for Forensic Anthropology that, since 2013, has exhumed or received 535 human remains found near the border with Mexico.

According to information shared by the Center, In just over a decade, they have managed to identify 140 undocumented immigrants. Of these, the remains of 99 have already been repatriated and 41 more are waiting to be returned to their country.

Thousands of bodies are waiting to be identified. Photo:iStock

Bureaucracy is a problem for families of migrants who died at the border

In United States There is no federal law that determines how to manage the bodies of people who die at the border.which is why a whole process is followed to identify and repatriate them, which varies from state to state.

The situation is not easy, sometimes the process can take months or years and In many cases, people are never identified.

In fact, figures from the United Nations indicate that between 2014 and 2024, 4,208 migrants have died at the border, although they estimate that the figure could be higher due to the fact that Many bodies are never found as they are lost in the desert or at the bottom of the sea.

In many cases The only hope families have is to send a DNA sample with the intention of comparing it with the remains that are being kept and finding a match.

But in others there is nothing left to do, There are remains that were simply cremated, due to the length of time they remained unidentified.

If you have lost contact with a family member who was trying to reach the United States and fear the worst, you can communicate to the consulates, where all available identification information is sentsuch as DNA, photos of the remains and clothing.