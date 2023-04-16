In Japan, in the area of ​​​​the southern island of Miyako, five bodies were found, presumably members of the crew of a UH-60JA military helicopter. The agency reports Kyodo on Sunday, April 16th.

The search team also found the frame of the aircraft.

The agency clarifies that the information that the bodies belong to this particular incident has not yet been confirmed.

On April 6, the helicopter was sent to patrol the area, starting from Miyako. The duration was to be one hour. However, after a while the plane disappeared from the radar. There were 10 people on board, including high-ranking military personnel. Killed Lieutenant General Yuichi Sakamoto, commander of the 8th division of the GSDF.

At the moment, the circumstances of the crash have not yet been established.

Earlier, on March 30, nine US servicemen were killed in a helicopter collision in Trigg County, Kentucky. The military was said to have been flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.