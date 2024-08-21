On Wednesday, August 21, maritime rescue authorities in Sicily, Italy, reported that they managed to recover four of the bodies of the six people missing after a yacht sank off the coast of Porticello. Experts will continue their operation until they have swept the entire vessel, with which they hope to find the other two missing people. The luxury boat remains sunk at a depth of 50 meters. Among the occupants were Jonathan Bloomer, president of Morgan Stanley International, and the technology magnate, Mike Lynch.

