Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday that the coast guard found the bodies of at least seven migrants on an island off the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, adding that the search was continuing for one missing person. Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X that the Turkish coast guard arrived at the scene after a fishing boat in the area sent a distress call at 10:47 a.m. local time (0747 GMT), and that 19 migrants were rescued.

He added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing, with the participation of a helicopter, four Coast Guard vessels and a diving team.