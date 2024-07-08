Abdul Hadi Ghabayen, the uncle of the detainee Kamel Ghabayen, said that he went out at five in the morning on Sunday to search for his nephew, after Israeli forces arrested him on Saturday.

Ghabayen added: “I found him lying on the ground with two martyrs without clothes and their hands tied. The Israeli army took them out and when they walked in the Arab area, they shot him. They threw shells at them, and there was a dismembered body.”

He said the bodies were found near the border fence with Israel, Sunday, near the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ghabayen added that one of the men lost his leg and his body was torn apart, in what he said was an attack by Israeli forces shortly after their release.

He said the Israelis started shooting at him when he tried to retrieve the man’s amputated leg, so he stopped trying and then carried the three bodies in his truck to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Witness Mahmoud Abu Taha said the three, Kamel Ghabayen, Mohammed Awad Ramadan Abu Hijazi and Ramadan Awad Ramadan Abu Hijazi, were among several Palestinians arrested on Saturday and held for interrogation, and that they were shot shortly after their release.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm what happened to the three men or why they were arrested, and the Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment.

Health officials in Gaza said more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the violent Israeli assault on the Strip since October last year.