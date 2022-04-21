26 civilians killed by Azov nationalists were found in the fourth hospital of Mariupol

On the territory of hospital No. 4 in Mariupol, the bodies of 26 civilians were found who died as a result of shelling by fighters of the Azov nationalist battalion. This is stated in Telegram– the channel of the representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).

The press service noted that the operational group of DPR experts in the JCCC, together with representatives of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, continue to document the consequences of “the armed aggression of the AFU against civilians and civilian objects” located in Mariupol.

Continuing to inspect the territory of City Hospital No. 4, the experts found the bodies of 26 dead civilians. They are said to have been the victims of shelling by Azov.

The representative office of the DPR in the JCCC noted that the work at the facility could not be completed, because “the enemy opened sniper fire from the industrial zone of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, occupied by the Azov national battalion”, forcing experts and representatives of the Russian media who were present at the scene to stop work and evacuate to a safe place.

On April 17, the DPR representative office in the JCCC announced that dozens of civilians had died due to the actions of militants in Mariupol Hospital No. 4. As the head of the mission, Major General Ruslan Yakubov, said, the JCCC, together with the Investigative Committee of Russia, examined the building to record “the crimes of the Ukrainian regime.”