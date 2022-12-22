In events recorded in Salinas Victoria and Guadalupe, the bodies of two executed men They were thrown yesterday on the public highway, without criminals being detained for these crimes.

A mutilated in coolers

In the morning, in broad daylight, criminals threw the mutilated body of a man in coolers, in Salinas Victoria, and left a drug message allegedly addressed to drug dealers in the area.

According to a police source, at around 10:15 a.m. elements of the State Investigation Agency were passing by the place where the giant colored letters are at the entrance to the municipality, and they saw that there were four municipal patrol cars.

The units guarded the place due to the discovery of the remains of a man inside two coolers, at kilometer 1 of Avenida Arturo B. de la Garza.

On one side, the head was presumably found, which was on top of it, nailed with a knife, a green cardboard with a narcomessage.

The Municipal police He did not specify from what time the remains were found nor did he specify how they found out about the fact.

They leave a body by the stream

The body of a man who showed signs of torture was thrown last night from a truck near a stream in Guadalupe.

The victim, who was not identified, had tan tape on her feet, hands and mouth.

According to one source, the criminals shot on several occasions after dumping the body, but no shell casings were found at the scene.

The events were reported around 8:30 p.m., near a stream located on Avenida Vaquerías, between the Nuevo León and Paseo de Guadalupe neighborhoods.

Neighbors of the sector reported to the Policeman that they observed when they threw a bundle from a truck into the stream.

Based on the evidence found, it was presumed that the man was executed in another place and then the body was thrown away.