The brutal winter storm that plunged millions of people into chaos in the middle of Christmas in the United States It will take time to dissipate, the National Weather Service (NWS) said Monday, after heavy snowfall and freezing cold caused power outages, travel delays and at least 50 confirmed deaths.

“Much of the eastern United States will remain frozen through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday,” the NWS said in its latest advisory.

The balance of the storm

In Buffalo, western New York, a blizzard left the city adrift and emergency services were unable to reach the hardest-hit areas.

“It’s (like) going to a war zone, and the vehicles on the side of the roads are shocking,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, where snowdrifts of 8 feet and blackouts threaten living conditions.

Hochul told reporters late Sunday that residents were still in the midst of a “very dangerous, life-threatening situation” and warned everyone in the area to stay at home.

Hundreds of people this weekend saw their Christmas vacation travel plans disrupted, although the storm – expected to last five days – with blizzard conditions and hurricane-force winds showed signs of relief.

Car accident in Ohio due to the storm.

Extreme weather brought freezing temperatures to 48 US states over the weekend, it stranded travelers with thousands of canceled flights and trapped residents in houses covered in ice and snow.

At least 50 weather-related deaths were confirmed. The most devastated area is the northwest of the state of New York, where the authorities raised the death toll from the storm to 27 on Monday.

In addition to New York, deaths from the cold or accidents have been recorded in the states of Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin, according to local media.

In the snow-prone Buffalo region, authorities described historically dangerous conditions, with power outages lasting hours and bodies found inside vehicles and under snowbanks, as emergency workers continue to search for those in need of rescue.

The city’s international airport remains closed through Tuesday and the driving ban remains in effect for all of Erie County.

Freeways frozen by the passage of the winter storm in the US.

The storm caused the cancellation of almost 3,000 flights on Sunday, in addition to about 3,500 on Saturday and almost 6,000 on Friday, according to the specialized website FlightAware. Another more than 1,000 flights were canceled early Monday, the website reported. The most affected airports were those in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York.

The icy roads have also led to the temporary closure of some of the country’s busiest routes, including Interstate 70, which runs through much of the United States from east to west.

Extreme weather severely affected power grids, with multiple power providers urging people to reduce usage to minimize blackouts in places like North Carolina and Tennessee. At one point on Saturday, cThus, 1.7 million customers throughout the country were left without electricity, according to Poweroutage.us.

Several cities reached their lowest temperatures in years.

The number dropped substantially Sunday night, though more than 50,000 customers in the eastern states still remained without power. Currently, some 100,000 users are still in the dark, mainly in the states of Maine and New York, according to tracking by the Power Outage portal.

Canada was also affected by the storm and all provinces had weather alerts.

In several cities on the east coast and even in Florida, the thermometers reached minimums that had not been seen since Christmas 1983.

New York City experienced a minimum temperature of 10.5 °C below zero on Christmas Day, something not seen since 1872. Washington, the US capital, was at 10 °C below zero, the coldest Christmas since 1983, and Thermometers in Tampa, Florida, dropped below zero degrees, something that had not happened since 1966.

