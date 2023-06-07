They confirm that bodies located in the ravine Potrero viewpoint correspond to the missing youth who worked in two call center in Zapopanreported the Government of Jalisco.

“The expert evidence carried out by the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences on the victims located in the Mirador Escondido neighborhood confirm that they correspond to young people who worked in an operations center in Zapopan and who had a disappearance report,” the State Government said in a statement.

They added that the identification of the victims was confirmed after expert tests on the victims located in the ravine on Wednesday, May 31.

Besides, the families of the young people have already been informed. These facts were integrated into the investigation folders.

Finally, the state authorities assured that the search operation and recovery of evidence in the ravine continues and more than 200 officers from different corporations participate.

The young people are the siblings Itzel Abigail Valladolid Hernández and Carlos David Valladolid Hernández; Carlos Benjamín García Cuevas, Arturo Robles Corona, Jesús Alfredo Salazar Ventura, Mayra Karina Velázquez Durán, Jorge Miguel Moreno Morales and Juan Antonio Estrada.

