Mexican authorities continue searches at other properties owned by criminals in the region | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Earlier this week, Mexican authorities reported the discovery of dozens of corpses dismembered, packed and frozen in refrigerators in organized crime houses in Veracruz, a state in the east of the country, which is experiencing a crisis of violence perpetrated by criminal groups.

Police reports indicate that the remains, which have not yet been quantified, were in two safe houses operated by factions in the municipality of Poza Rica, an oil region.

Ministerial authorities and experts carry out forensic identification work to determine an approximate number of victims.

Although the incident was reported on Monday (14), the discovery occurred on Sunday, when members of the Mexican Army, the State Secretariat of Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office conducted searches of properties used to commit crimes in that area.

Authorities continue to operate on different properties in Veracruz in search of more homes and human remains, as the first findings suggest that more victims are likely to be located.

The civil organization Causa en Común, dedicated to documenting cases of extreme violence, placed Veracruz in first place in Mexico with the highest number of victims of acts of extreme and high-impact violence, with 899 victims of this type of act.

In the last two decades, the state has suffered from violence related to the operation of drug cartels, which have diversified their activities into kidnapping, migrant trafficking and extortion.

From 2018 until March of this year, Veracruz held the top spot with the highest number of clandestine graves across the country.

Data from the Public Security Strategy Report revealed that the region recorded a total of 335 clandestine graves, corresponding to 11.97% of the graves across the country.