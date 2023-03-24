Caborca, Sonora.- After the discovery of four bodies inside a well in Caborca,sonorousthe State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that the investigations will continue and currently They are working on identifying of the four people found dead Thursday night.

The discovery occurred around 8:00 p.m. southeast of the city of Caborca, about 500 meters from the Misiones de Kino neighborhood and Cerro Prieto, in the Caborca ​​ejido plot area.

It was confirmed that the bodies found are those of four men. Two of them carried tactical clothing in addition to carrying miralejos and camping equipment, Therefore, the FGE does not rule out that they could be people who were engaged in activities of ‘hawk’ for criminal organizations.

The bodies, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, could correspond to those of four people who were reported missing in the Asunción River last March 22.