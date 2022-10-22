Home page World

Split

A plane with five German passengers has disappeared – it was on the way from Mexico to Puerto Limón on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. © -/Flightradar24.com /dpa

A plane disappears from radar on a flight from Mexico to Costa Rica. According to the authorities, five German passengers were on board. Bodies have since been discovered off the coast.

Limón – When searching for a missing private plane with five German passengers off the coast of Costa Rica, the emergency services discovered two dead. The bodies of an adult and a child were found in the sea, the television station Teletica reported on Saturday, citing the Ministry of Public Security.

Parts of the fuselage, seats and several pieces of luggage had previously been discovered around 28 kilometers from Limon Airport. “There were five passengers and one pilot on the plane — a total of six people,” Civil Aviation Authority director Fernando Naranjo said. “Based on the dates of birth, there were also two children among them.”

The timing

The machine went missing on Friday evening (local time) on the flight from Mexico to Costa Rica. Communications were lost as the plane approached Limón airport over the sea, the security ministry said. “The plane disappeared from radar about 25 miles from Limón airport. The plane was due to land at 6:58 p.m., we lost it at an altitude of 2,000 feet,” Naranjo said. That’s around 600 meters.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the search work was initially stopped during the night. On Saturday, the Coast Guard and the Airspace Surveillance Agency resumed the search. A command center was set up at Puerto Limón airport to coordinate the search work.

“We are aware of the case,” said the Foreign Office in Berlin. “Our embassy in San Jose is in contact with the local authorities to clarify the matter.”

According to media reports, the missing plane was a Piaggio P.180 Avanti business jet. She started in Palenque in the Mexican state of Chiapas in the afternoon. The ruined city of the Mayas there is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most important archaeological sites in Mexico. dpa