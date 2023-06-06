Bodhert and the curious request to Néstor Lorenzo: more summoned from National to the National Team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Hubert Bodhert, Once Caldas.
Archive / WEATHER
Hubert Bodhert, Once Caldas.
The DT of Alianza Petrolera prepares the key match against the purslane.
Oil Alliance live an incomparable present. He is the leader of group A in the semifinal home runs of the League and dreams of going to the final.
Now Alianza prepares the key duel against Nacional on date 5 of group A that can define the passage to the final.
The technician Hubert Bodhertin charge of guiding the team in these instances, enjoys the present but knows that the game against Nacional is worth more than three points.
This Monday, the DT spoke of his expectations. “In the event of victory against Nacional, it’s time to go to win Rionegro. Águilas is a very good team, and we are going to keep up our game to win,” said the DT on Caracol Radio.
“This is going to be the most important game that I play. A game that takes you to the lead, and that generates everything that is being generated in Barranca today. And we owe that to football,” he added.
But the coach had a particular comment that sparked humor on social media. The DT referred to the controversy this Monday over the call for players from the local League to the Colombian National Team, and did not miss the opportunity to ingratiate himself with Nestor Lawrence.
“I want to speak with Néstor Lorenzo to see if he summons 9 more players from Atlético Nacional,” he said.
The DT of the National Team summoned the goalkeeper Kevin Mier and winger Andrés Salazar, that he was with the Sub-20.
SPORTS
