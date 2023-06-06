Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bodhert and the curious request to Néstor Lorenzo: more summoned from National to the National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Bodhert and the curious request to Néstor Lorenzo: more summoned from National to the National Team


close

Hubert Bodhert

Hubert Bodhert, Once Caldas.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

Hubert Bodhert, Once Caldas.

The DT of Alianza Petrolera prepares the key match against the purslane.

Oil Alliance live an incomparable present. He is the leader of group A in the semifinal home runs of the League and dreams of going to the final.

Now Alianza prepares the key duel against Nacional on date 5 of group A that can define the passage to the final.

The technician Hubert Bodhertin charge of guiding the team in these instances, enjoys the present but knows that the game against Nacional is worth more than three points.

This Monday, the DT spoke of his expectations. “In the event of victory against Nacional, it’s time to go to win Rionegro. Águilas is a very good team, and we are going to keep up our game to win,” said the DT on Caracol Radio.

“This is going to be the most important game that I play. A game that takes you to the lead, and that generates everything that is being generated in Barranca today. And we owe that to football,” he added.

But the coach had a particular comment that sparked humor on social media. The DT referred to the controversy this Monday over the call for players from the local League to the Colombian National Team, and did not miss the opportunity to ingratiate himself with Nestor Lawrence.

“I want to speak with Néstor Lorenzo to see if he summons 9 more players from Atlético Nacional,” he said.

See also  F1 2022 | Here are the TV schedules of Sky and TV8 of the United States GP

The DT of the National Team summoned the goalkeeper Kevin Mier and winger Andrés Salazar, that he was with the Sub-20.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Bodhert #curious #request #Néstor #Lorenzo #summoned #National #National #Team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lovely! Alisha Lehmann shakes the networks from the beach with a “spicy” pose

Lovely! Alisha Lehmann shakes the networks from the beach with a "spicy" pose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result