Oaxaca.- Many Mexicans come to Aurrera Winery Because it is the supermarket recognized for its low prices, however, customers look for offers when going through their pantry, so today we present to you what is the secret hidden by the brand that will help save.

A client became a trend on social networks by revealing one of the secrets that can be found in Mama Lucha’s supermarket, however, Bodega Aurrera has ensured that not everyone knows.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@srblueoficia’, being in a branch in Oaxaca, Mexico, aired: “trick Aurrera doesn’t want you to know”Even former employees confessed to other offers that not everyone knows about.

With the secret that the content creator exhibited, he helps consumers when they go to buy basic pantry products, including knowing how chicken shops cheat by selling the product in poor condition.

At the beginning of the viral video, the young man explained that the company has products for sale with his brand, however, they are produced by well-known food brands: “I am going to give you a tip. For example, here there are two different brands of eggs, ‘these from Calvary that cost 90 pesos per bag’ and the ‘Bodega Aurrera eggs that cost 85 pesos”.

Following this, he explained in the clip: “Normally people would think that El Calvario eggs are better because they are more expensive, but I am going to teach you a secret. Look at these eggs, they are from Aurrera and see who produces them, El Calvario and Bodega Aurrera gives them cheaper to sell more”.

Formats and departments of Bodega Aurrera

Commonly when planning household expenses, families establish how much they are going to spend in the supermarket, they create a planning according to economic income, however, finding offers has become very difficult due to inflation in all products.

Even so, the company founded in 1958 by Jerónimo Arango, owned by Walmart, based in Mexico City

