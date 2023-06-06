Have you ever analyzed who performs each function that a company needs to win over its customers? A woman recently went viral when she confessed that she works in Aurrera Winery, well it’s him most important job in the supermarket that everyone ignores.

The retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango, in 1958, which was previously Almacenes Aurrera, but since 1970, has been called ‘Bodega Aurrera’, has become a trend due to its cashiers, as well as its customers who sell sales, sales and secrets, without however, a employee drew attention for her role in a branch.

It was through the TikTok social network where the user after sharing what she does at Bodega Aurrera, her video quickly went viral, as few people were aware of it.

Well, the young woman who works for a company whose advertising strategy is ‘mom fights’, who presumably is a framed woman who fights for low prices, thus reaching the largest possible population permanently, impressed by revealing how they prepare the shipments of delivery to bring the products to customers who order online.

The creator of the content, when walking through the corridors of the brand before its costs, has become one of the favorite stores of Mexican families, captivated by telling the rules that it usually puts into practice when choosing the product that consumers chose on the website Bodega Aurrera official.

Bodega Aurrera, allows you to make purchases online, therefore, the picket’s employeereported that: “I receive your order in the app and I accept it. Remember that purchases over 499 pesos get free shipping.

SubsequentlyHe pointed out what he does to choose the products that you can in the order cart:

Fruit and vegetables are carefully selected so that customers have the best quality and expiration date.

Delivered the same day

You can pay on delivery with cash, card and vouchers.

Pantry is brought to your house and many more.

Aurrera Winery

Bodega Aurrera, business format of the company Walmart de México y Centroamérica, operates in all the states of the country, to be in each house, they offer quality products at low prices, in its three formats, Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express and Mi Bodega Aurrera, and even received recognition for the cost of its basic pantry basket before Profeco and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The company owned by the American chain, Walmart, by operating in more than 2,200 branches, its consumers can carry out:

Services pay

Credit card payment

Remittance service through MoneyGram

Electronic bill

Gift card

Monthly promotions without interest

exclusive offers

Own brands

When finding from sales, section of exclusive products and promotions, they also allow on their website, to see the wide variety of products in their departments, to make a cart and order online, thus receiving the market at your doorstep.