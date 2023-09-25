What did you find? Which branch did you attend? Spaniards go to supermarkets in Mexico for the first time and are amazed by a product. Although the foreign when visiting brands such as Bodega Aurrera, Soriana, Sam’s Club, Walmart or Costco, They are surprised by their prices or items for sale.

Although there are many foreigners who have generated popularity on the Internet for their reactions when finding different products in branches, this time, Spaniards They captivated the YouTube platform after spreading a shocking video.

This is Jon Sinache, who surprised Internet users after posting a publication on his account along with the description: “Super normal things in Mexico that you will never find in Spain, visiting a supermarket in Mexico”.

Therefore, the couple from Spain showed that they were fascinated when walking through the aisles of a supermarket on their first visit to Mexico, so during the clip, They showed different items that caught their attention on the shelves.

Spaniards go to a supermarket in Mexico and are amazed by the product

Foreigners visiting the supermarket were impressed by the variety of cooking oils: “Many… in Spain we use, more than anything, olive and sunflower oil.”

In addition to this, they could not believe that olive oil, which is one of the products that has increased its prices in Spain, was found to be cheaper: “A crazy fact is that Carbonell olive oil, which is the most classic you can find yourself in Spain, “It’s cheaper in Mexico than in Spain.”

Therefore, in the clip that sought to show those products that are not available in their country, they were impressed to find the most economical classic product of Spanish gastronomy in Mexico. Their reaction immediately generated endless comments.