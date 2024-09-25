Take advantage of this incredible offer on the Sony LinkBuds S wireless headphones that Bodega Aurrera has on sale for a limited time, learn about their features and enjoy a better audio experience with these innovative headphones, which, in addition to being versatile, offer you superior sound quality and total freedom of movement.

These items that you need to take your music everywhere and have a great offer on the Bodega Aurrera website, the champion of low prices, are the Sony linkbuds S WF-LS900 N wireless noise-cancelling headphones. From an initial cost of $4,299, you can currently purchase them for only $3,499.

You can find them in a variety of colors, however, these blue ones, in addition to their discount, can take advantage of the financial option of paying in installments of up to 9 months without interest with bonuses of $388.78 so as not to miss the opportunity to buy these wireless headphones.

These items sold with Mama Lucha offer are designed to offer an unparalleled listening experience, always active so you can connect your online and offline worlds, with an automatic transition between the ambient sound optimization and noise cancellation.

In addition to ensuring long battery life, noise cancellation and ambient sound, learn all the details that make it an unmissable option to take everywhere.

Features of Sony wireless headphones:

◉ Exceptional sound, the advanced technology of these headphones allows you to enjoy extraordinary level sound in any situation, regardless of whether you are on a video call, listening to music or enjoying a movie.

◉ With a compact and lightweight design, the Sony LinkBuds S fit perfectly in your ears, providing great support so you can wear them all day without discomfort.

◉ They automatically switch between noise cancellation mode and ambient sound optimization, allowing you to stay connected to your surroundings when you need to and enjoy immersive sound when you want to.

◉ Equipped with a lithium-ion battery, you can enjoy long sessions of use without interruptions. In addition, it includes a compact charging case and a USB Type-C cable to keep your headphones always ready.

Specs:



◉ Weight: Only 0.17kg, extremely lightweight.

◉ Bluetooth: High quality wireless connection.

◉ Dimensions: 9 cm high, 0.9 cm wide and 35.2 cm deep.

◉ Color: Elegant blue.

◉ Warranty: 1 year warranty when purchasing from Walmart/Bodega Aurrera.