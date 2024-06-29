Do you want to renovate your entertainment room? At Bodega Aurrera, you can purchase the Onn 24 Inch Screen Television 100012590 Roku Smart TV System with Wall Mount for only $2,599.00. Plus, you have the option to pay in up to 12 fixed monthly installments of $341.95.

The Onn 24 Inch Screen Television 100012590 Roku Smart TV System with Wall Mount is an excellent option for less than $2,600. Take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy your favorite shows, movies and applications with the best quality and the best thing is that you can buy it in installments, and by having a wall mount included it is even cheaper since you won’t have to look for it separately.

This television is perfect for enjoying a wide variety of content with the best image and sound quality, you can enjoy movies and television episodes, news, sports, music and more, it is designed to offer you a complete entertainment experience as it has with 720p high definition, plus it has integrated Roku which accesses your favorite apps right from your TV, including Netflix, Vudu, ESPN, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube.

Specifications:

◉ Model/Style/Type: 100012590

◉ Color: Black

◉ Assembled Product Width: 16 cm

◉ Watts consumption: 20 HP

◉ Length of Assembled Product: 55cm

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 4 kg

◉ Country of Origin: United States

◉ Screen Size: 24 inches

◉ Package Contents: Television, remote control, cable, complete wall mount

◉ Power: 20 W

◉ Assembled Product Height: 36 cm

◉ Warning Legends: Fragile product

◉ Display Technology: LED

