When thinking about purchasing a new Smart TV model to remodel your home, many think of brands like Samsung, LG and HisenseFor this reason, different companies such as Elektra, Coppel, Walmart, among others, tend to stand out for the wide variety of televisions that they place on Months Without Interests, however, this time, it was Aurrera Winery who made an impact by sending messages to rival companies by placing super-offer 4K televisions.

The company founded by Jerónimo Arango, Bodega Aurrera, usually impresses with its wide variety of products, as well as by offering discounts, sales and clearance sales. This time, on his website, placed screens up to 45% savings.

Bodega Aurrera, placed discounts on the brands Hisense, Samsung, Anggrek, LG, JVC, and many moreTherefore, if you want to purchase a new television, do not miss this great opportunity with which you will save.

Since the company currently affiliated with Walmart, standing out for its motto ‘The champion of low prices’, offered the following discounts in its catalogue.

Hisense 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

This model has a VIDAA operating system designed to have a TV with easy navigation and menu optimization, it stands out for having noise reduction technologies, high contrast, natural color enhancer and depth enhancer.

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $9,990.00

⦿ Dolby Vision-Visual Clarity

⦿ Direct Full Array – increased contrast and brightness

⦿ DTS Virtual – Immersive Audio Experience

⦿ Smoooth Motion – Smoother image without blur

LG UHD TV 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

You can enjoy conventional images in 4K resolution with greater clarity and precision with its 4K Scaler, and it also stands out for its realistic image quality and vivid colors with REAL 4K. LG UHD with HDR10 Pro delivers optimized brightness levels for vivid colors and remarkable details.

Characteristics:

⦿Price: $7,590.00

⦿ 4K UHD

⦿ Refresh Rate 60Hz

⦿ webOS 23

⦿ α5 AI 4K Gen6 Processor

⦿ HDR10/HLG

⦿Filmmaker Mode

⦿Dynamic Tone Mapping

⦿ 20W, 2.0 Channels

⦿ HGIG Mode

⦿ Game Optimizer

⦿ ALLM

⦿ AI Sound

⦿ ThinQ

⦿Apple Homekit

⦿HDMI 2.0

Samsung 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $8,590.00

⦿ Feel the realism of UHD 4K resolution and the brightness of your TV with HDR

⦿ Crystal Processor 4K accurate colors, optimized sharpness and contrast

⦿ Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS) offers realistic 3D sound

⦿ More realistic 4K Ultra HD images with fine details and vivid colors

⦿ Multi View helps you replicate your cell phone screen on television

⦿ With HDR see every detail clearly in both dark and bright scenes

⦿ With SmartThings control smart devices in your home from your screen

⦿ With an LED screen you will always have the perfect image with low energy consumption

⦿ Motion Xcelerator automatically calculates and compensates frames creating smooth images