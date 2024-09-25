When furnishing homes, one of the most sought-after items is the dining room, because depending on the utility, size of the home and budget, they decide to compare options, and preciselyBodega Aurrera sells a wide variety of tables for every style you prefer.

On the website you can find contemporary or modern dining rooms, as well as different materials for every taste, this time we present you one of the best offers that allows you to buy a dining room that includes 6 chairs for almost half of its initial price, It also has banking promotions.

This dining room with a big discount in the Walmart subsidiary company, is the Madesa Jaíne Dining Set Table with 6 Brown/Cream Madesa XB044905ZXT Chairs, with an initial price of $10,559.00 due to its offer you can buy it in cash for only $5,999 in addition to that, You can return your order within 30 days after purchase.

Learn about the features of this dining room that provides a lot of practicality and beauty to the environment. In addition, Mamá Lucha, the champion of low prices, allows you to save $4,560 on this piece of furniture. You can take advantage of the fact that you can purchase it in installments of up to 12 months without interest, with installments of $499.92 pesos.

What are the features of the Madesa Jaíne Wooden Top Dining Room with 6 Chairs?



The chairs are made of MDF/MDP, with a backrest in cream paint and a seat upholstered in beige synthetic fabric so you can spend long hours talking with your loved ones without getting tired. Below we present all the details.

◉ The wooden table with structural legs is firmer and safer and the wooden top conveys sturdiness and firmness.

◉ It maintains a material that provides a soft touch and adapts well to any type of decoration.

◉ It has Rustic wood paint with high-resistance Protective Polyester, a detail that offers protection against the effects of alcohol, water and heat.

What are its dimensions?

◉ 40 cm wide

◉ 49 cm deep

◉ 98 cm high

Table measurements:

◉ 136 cm wide.

◉ 75 cm deep.

◉ 76 cm high.

What items are included?

◉ A rectangular table with a wooden top.

◉ Six chairs with pearl fabric.