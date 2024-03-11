Easter is approaching, and with it comes the holidays, as well as the perfect opportunity to explore new destinations. If you are one of those who like to bring music everywhere to create the perfect atmosphere, Bodega Aurrera sells portable speakers at a discounted priceso you take your best travel companion everywhere.

Portable speakers for less than 300 pesos

With the intention of making your vacation even more special, Bodega Aurrera offers you portable speakers ideal to take with you during your vacation for less than 300 pesos and with up to 20 months without interestlearn about the models and the surprising features to take music wherever you go, so you buy the one that best suits your needs.

Kaiser Rechargeable KSR Link Bluetooth Portable Speaker Black

Specifications:

⦿ Price: $299.00

⦿ Up to 20 months interest-free from $14.95

⦿ Rechargeable

⦿ Bluetooth connection

⦿ Led Light

⦿ KSR-Link Technology

⦿ Power: 10W

⦿ Voltage: 3V

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Dimensions: Height 22 cm, Width 14.5 cm, Depth 17 cm

⦿ Weight: 1.2kg

⦿ Ports: 1 AUX, 1 USB, 1 micro SD

Characteristics:

This portable speaker is a versatile device with Bluetooth and FM radio, plus additional USB and SD card ports.

Its compact design and rechargeable battery make it perfect to take anywhere and enjoy music from wireless devices or through wired connections.

Portable BT Speaker FS-S308 FOL FS-S308

⦿ Price: $178

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $23.42

⦿ RMS Power: 500 Watts

⦿ Bluetooth connection

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Dimensions: Height 17 cm, Length 8 cm, Width 12 cm

⦿ Weight: 0.5kg

⦿ This portable BT speaker is compact, easy to carry and offers 5W output power.

⦿ With Bluetooth connection, it is perfect to take anywhere and enjoy your favorite music.

⦿ Price: $256.65

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $33.7

⦿ RMS Power: 100 Watts

⦿ Bluetooth connection

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Dimensions: Height 11 cm, Length 15 cm, Width 12 cm

⦿ Weight: 0.5kg

⦿ With Bluetooth compatibility, playback from USB memory or micro SD, and rechargeable battery, it is perfect to take with you anywhere.