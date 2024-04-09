The renowned supermarket chain Bodega Aurrera has launched an attractive offer on Philips screens equipped with the Roku operating system, allowing hassle-free access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Max and more. Mama Lucha has stood out for her enthusiasm for this offer, recognizing the added value that these screens offer consumers.

Over the years, the brand has stood out for its excellence in the design and manufacturing of televisions that combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance. The offer of Philips screens with Roku operating system at Bodega Aurrera not only reflects the quality of brand productsbut also demonstrates its ability to adapt to changing consumer needs, offering high-end entertainment solutions at affordable prices.

These offers are valid when purchasing on their online platform or through the Bodega Aurrera mobile application. Before making your purchase, do not forget to check the price again, since at Debate we do not sell these products, but rather we tell you the best offers. Therefore, the price may be subject to change without prior notice.

40 inch Philips

One of the featured offers is the 40-inch Philips TV, model 40PFL4775/F8, which has dropped its price from $6,999 to just $3,890. This television has all the features of a Roku TV, facilitating the browsing experience thanks to its WiFi connection and compact design. Additionally, accessories such as a remote control and table stands are included for easy installation.

With significant discounts on 40- and 32-inch models, these TVs offer an immersive entertainment experience with access to a variety of popular streaming apps.

The specifications of this model detail its 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, with a screen size of 40 inches. With a power consumption of 65 W, this television offers a one-year warranty from the supplier, ensuring the quality and reliability of the product.

32 inch Philips

On the other hand, the 32-inch Philips television, model 32PFL4756/F8, also presents a tempting offer, going from $4,199 to $2,790. This model offers an experience of HD displaywith realistic colors and a slim, modern design that adapts to any space.

With a resolution of 1280 x 720, this TV also features the Roku operating system, providing access to a variety of streaming apps. Accessories such as a remote control and table stand are included, with a one-year warranty offered by the supplier.

The offer of Philips screens with Roku operating system at Bodega Aurrera represents a unique opportunity for consumers looking for quality and functionality at affordable prices.

Both models of Philips televisions on sale are available for purchase online, offering the convenience of receiving the product directly at home thanks to Bodega Aurrera's home delivery service. This offering not only provides quality and functionality, but also accessibility, allowing more people to enjoy a quality experience. home entertainment without spending a fortune.

With these offers on Philips screens with Roku operating system, Bodega Aurrera reaffirms its commitment to offering quality products at affordable prices, satisfying the needs and preferences of its customers.