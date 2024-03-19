Bodega Aurerra continues to highlight why it is considered the 'champion of low prices', as it recently put the TCL SmarTV 65-inch 4K UHD screen at half price. This item can now be purchased for only $8,990 pesos.

This new price represents a savings of $8,609 pesos regarding its price original $17,599 and a unique opportunity to equip your home with cutting-edge technology at an unbeatable price

The screen TCL 65-inch UHD 4K is the epitome of audiovisual excellence, fusing cutting-edge technology with intelligent functionalities to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.

Powered by Google TV, this screen simplifies access to entertainment by centralizing all apps and subscriptions in one place. With more than 7,000 applications and 700,000 shows and movies available, users will have an infinite universe of content at their fingertips. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, connectivity between smart devices is seamless and hassle-free, allowing you to share photos, videos, and music with ease.

The resolution 4K UHD from the screen TCL guarantees exceptional image quality, with sharp details and a vibrant color palette composed of more than 1.07 billion shades. The technology HDR 10 elevates the viewing experience delivering images with precise brightness, superior contrast and a wide range of tones, ensuring that every detail is clearly seen, whether in bright or dark scenes.

Thanks to Microdimming, Lighting is optimized to enhance differences between light and dark areas, improving the viewing experience across all types of content. The integration of artificial intelligence through TCL AI-in allows voice control of all devices, turning the home into a smart, connected space with simple commands like “Ok Google.”

TCL 65-inch UHD 4K

He IPQ Processor uses artificial intelligence to dynamically enhance on-screen effects, providing an image rich in details even in low light or overexposure conditions.

For an immersive listening experience, the TCL display offers unique three-dimensional sound with Dolby Digital+which transforms conventional sounds into a spectacular experience, providing exceptional audio quality to fully enjoy entertainment.